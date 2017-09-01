WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

Listen Live
WRFL's Top 30 Charts
January 2nd - 8th, 2017
 
  1. Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
  2. Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
  3. STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
  4. La Femme - Mystere
  5. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Skeleton Tree
  6. The Radio Dept. - Running Out Of Love
  7. Jenny Hval - Blood Bitch
  8. Hooton Tennis Club - Big Box Of Chocolate
  9. EZTV - High In Place
  10. Wilco - Schmilco
  11. Gap Dream - This Is Gap Dream
  12. TUNS - TUNS
  13. Moby & The Void Pacific Choir - These Systems Are Failing
  14. Crystal Fighters - Everything Is My Family
  15. Klangstof - Close Eyes To Exit
  16. NGHTCRWLRS - Raging Hot
  17. Beach Baby - No Mind No Money
  18. Civilian - You Wouldn't Believe What Privilege Costs
  19. Chlorine - Peace With Nothing
  20. Shantih Shantih - Winter In September
  21. Drugdealer - The End of Comedy
  22. Shana Falana - Here Comes the Wave
  23. Itasca - Open To Chance
  24. Cosmonauts - A - OK!
  25. Toy - Clear Shot
  26. Crushed Out - Alien Ocean
  27. V/A - White Power is for Dummies
  28. Trentemoller - Fixion
  29. Martyrs - The Great Disturbance
  30. St. Lenox - Ten Hymns From My American Gothic

