WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Wanna be a DJ? Come down to WRFL DisOrientation, February 4, 12-2pm in Whitehall Classrom Bldg. Rm. 204 on UK's Campus. More info can be found on our DisOrientation
The WRFL Music Blog
Tasha Sultana - “Notions” Review Feb 03, 2017
Lonely Land Records 2016Genre: atmospheric popTash Sultana is a 21 year old artist from Melbourne...
Want to be a WRFL DJ? Feb 01, 2017
Then you’ll want to come to DisOrientation. DisO is where the Training Process will be...
Heat - “Overnight” Review Jan 31, 2017
STopshelf 2017Genre: neon shoegazeOvernight is the debut record from Montreal-based band Heat and...
Dad Shorts: WRFL-Live 2/1/17 Jan 31, 2017
Tune in to WRFL-Live on February 1st to listen to local band, Dad Shorts!! We’re pumped to have...
WRFL Weekly Charts: 1/23-1/29/17 Jan 30, 2017
WRFL Weekly Charts: 1/23-1/29/17: Foxygen - HangPriests - Nothing Feels NaturalJohnny Conqueroo -...
The Hidden Cameras - “Home on Native Land” Review Jan 28, 2017
Outside Music 2016Genre: indie rock/indie folkMy first experience with Canadian band was their...
Martinez - “So Far...” EP Review Jan 27, 2017
Genre: Electric Indie PopMartinez is a duo, but only the female member sings. Right off the bat I...
Kyle Andrews - “Escape” Review Jan 24, 2017
Elephant Lady 2016Genre: Alt/Indie, Songwriter, PopEscape isn’t just the perfect name for this album...
January 23rd - 29th, 2017
- Foxygen - Hang
- Priests - Nothing Feels Natural
- Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
- Jim James - Eternally Even
- Parekh & Singh - Ocean
- STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
- Gallant - Ology
- La Femme - Mystere
- Sam Roberts Band - Terraform
- Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
- Brandon Can't Dance - Graveyard of Good Times
- Crystal Fighters - Everything Is My Family
- MadeInTYO - Thank You, Mr. Tokyo
- American Football - American Football (LP2)
- American Monoxide - Web Content
- Indicator Indicator - Edie/Abel
- Joan As Police Woman & Benjamin Lazar Davis - Let It Be You
- Pavo Pavo - Young Narrator in the Breakers
- Nouvelle Vague - I Could Be Happy
- Jones - New Skin
- Thigh Master - Early Times
- Elephant Stone - Ship of Fools
- Jagwar Ma - Every Now and Then
- The Radio Dept. - Running Out Of Love
- The Pack A.D. - Positive Thinking
- Goat - Requiem
- Crushed Out - Alien Ocean
- The Griswolds - High Times for Low Lives
- Latimer House - Hey!
- Bon Iver - 22, A Million
