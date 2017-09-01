WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

The WRFL Music Blog
Letters to Cleo - Back to Nebraska EP Review Jan 20, 2017
Dot Rat, 2016Genre: Power-pop/indie rockIf you’re under 30, chances are your familiarity with ‘90s...
Around Town: Afroman Jan 19, 2017
Fri, January 20, 2017Doors: 9:00 pm / Show: 10:00 pmCosmic Charlie’sLexington, KY Afroman, is...
WRFL Weekly Charts 1/9-1/18/17 Jan 18, 2017
Charles Bradley - Changes Review Jan 18, 2017
Daptone 2016Genre: Soul/Funk/Roots R&B“Changes” is a very good old style soul album...
WRFL Weekly Charts 1/2-1/9/2017 Jan 11, 2017
Tuns - Self Titled Review Jan 11, 2017
A fun, quirky and an even surprisingly rock-heavy debut from our friends to the North. Tuns seeks to...
WRFL Weekly Chart Playlist (12/19-12/26/16) Dec 29, 2016
Miynt “EP no. 1″ Review Dec 29, 2016
Overall, this album is pretty stellar. Mint uses a very unique style of vocal effects over top of...
WRFL Weekly Charts 12/19-12/26/16 Dec 27, 2016
January 9th - 15th, 2017
- Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
- Jenny Hval - Blood Bitch
- Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
- TUNS - TUNS
- Bon Iver - 22, A Million
- Cosmonauts - A - OK!
- Wilco - Schmilco
- Elephant Stone - Ship of Fools
- STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
- The Radio Dept. - Running Out Of Love
- La Femme - Mystere
- Say Yes! A Tribute To Elliott Smith - V/A
- Drugdealer - The End of Comedy
- Joan As Police Woman & Benjamin Lazar Davis - Let It Be You
- Alex G - DSU
- MNDSGN - Body Wash
- Warehouse - super low
- Alsarah & The Nubatones - Manara
- Beats Antique - Shadowbox
- Muuy Biien - Age Of Uncertainty
- Jones - New Skin
- Crushed Out - Alien Ocean
- Moby & The Void Pacific Choir - These Systems Are Failing
- Crying - Beyond the Fleeting Gales
- V/A - White Power is for Dummies
- Crystal Fighters - Everything Is My Family
- Tad - Salt Lick
- Hooton Tennis Club - Big Box Of Chocolate
- Honeyblood - Babes Never Die
- Shana Falana - Here Comes the Wave
