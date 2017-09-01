WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

Listen Live
WRFL's Top 30 Charts
January 16th - 22nd, 2017
 
  1. Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
  2. Indicator Indicator - Edie/Abel
  3. Jim James - Eternally Even
  4. The Griswolds - High Times for Low Lives
  5. Bon Iver - 22, A Million
  6. Jones - New Skin
  7. Nouvelle Vague - I Could Be Happy
  8. Insects vs. Robots - TheyllKillYaa
  9. Jagwar Ma - Every Now and Then
  10. STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
  11. MNDSGN - Body Wash
  12. Exotic Adrian Street & The Pile Drivers - Shake, Wrestle, & Roll
  13. American Monoxide - Web Content
  14. Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
  15. Jenny Hval - Blood Bitch
  16. Hooton Tennis Club - Big Box Of Chocolate
  17. Enemies - Valuables
  18. Slow Hollows - Romantic
  19. Cosmonauts - A - OK!
  20. Latimer House - Hey!
  21. Christan Loffler - Mare
  22. The Wedding Present - Going, Going...
  23. The Radio Dept. - Running Out Of Love
  24. Shana Falana - Here Comes the Wave
  25. TUNS - TUNS
  26. Nicole Dollanganger - Observatory Mansions
  27. Crushed Out - Alien Ocean
  28. Baseball Gregg - Vacation
  29. Elephant Stone - Ship of Fools
  30. Schwartz-Fox Blues Crusade - Sunday Morning Revival

