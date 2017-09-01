WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

The WRFL Music Blog
WRFL Weekly Charts 1/2-1/9/2017 Jan 11, 2017
Tuns - Self Titled Review Jan 11, 2017
A fun, quirky and an even surprisingly rock-heavy debut from our friends to the North. Tuns seeks to...
WRFL Weekly Chart Playlist (12/19-12/26/16) Dec 29, 2016
Miynt “EP no. 1″ Review Dec 29, 2016
Overall, this album is pretty stellar. Mint uses a very unique style of vocal effects over top of...
WRFL Weekly Charts 12/19-12/26/16 Dec 27, 2016
Cosmonauts - A - OK!STRFKR - Being No One, Going NowhereEmpire of the Sun - Two VinesThe Radio Dept....
WRFL Weekly Charts 12/12-12/18/16 Dec 24, 2016
Bon Iver - 22, A MillionHow To Dress Well - CareCosmonauts - A - OK!V/A - White Power is for...
Forth Wanderers “Slop” Review Dec 23, 2016
New Jersey quintet, Forth Wanderers, release an EP perfect for transitioning from fall to winter....
Adam Strangler “Ideas of Order” Review Dec 16, 2016
Montreal based band Adam Strangler goes with a reverb heavy psych sound that stretches itself too...
January 2nd - 8th, 2017
- Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
- Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
- STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
- La Femme - Mystere
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Skeleton Tree
- The Radio Dept. - Running Out Of Love
- Jenny Hval - Blood Bitch
- Hooton Tennis Club - Big Box Of Chocolate
- EZTV - High In Place
- Wilco - Schmilco
- Gap Dream - This Is Gap Dream
- TUNS - TUNS
- Moby & The Void Pacific Choir - These Systems Are Failing
- Crystal Fighters - Everything Is My Family
- Klangstof - Close Eyes To Exit
- NGHTCRWLRS - Raging Hot
- Beach Baby - No Mind No Money
- Civilian - You Wouldn't Believe What Privilege Costs
- Chlorine - Peace With Nothing
- Shantih Shantih - Winter In September
- Drugdealer - The End of Comedy
- Shana Falana - Here Comes the Wave
- Itasca - Open To Chance
- Cosmonauts - A - OK!
- Toy - Clear Shot
- Crushed Out - Alien Ocean
- V/A - White Power is for Dummies
- Trentemoller - Fixion
- Martyrs - The Great Disturbance
- St. Lenox - Ten Hymns From My American Gothic
