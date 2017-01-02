Listen Live
WRFL + You!

WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

Happy Valentine's Day! from WRFL Lexington

193 Sound Video Max Elbacher / Headband from WRFL Lexington

CALL THE ON-AIR ROOM
859-257-9735
The WRFL Music Blog

Want to be a WRFL DJ? Feb 01, 2017
Then you’ll want to come to DisOrientation. DisO is where the Training Process will be...
Heat - “Overnight” Review Jan 31, 2017
STopshelf 2017Genre: neon shoegazeOvernight is the debut record from Montreal-based band Heat and...
Dad Shorts: WRFL-Live 2/1/17 Jan 31, 2017
Tune in to WRFL-Live on February 1st to listen to local band, Dad Shorts!! We’re pumped to have...
WRFL Weekly Charts: 1/23-1/29/17 Jan 30, 2017
WRFL Weekly Charts: 1/23-1/29/17: Foxygen - HangPriests - Nothing Feels NaturalJohnny Conqueroo -...
The Hidden Cameras - “Home on Native Land” Review Jan 28, 2017
Outside Music 2016Genre: indie rock/indie folkMy first experience with Canadian band was their...
Martinez - “So Far...” EP Review Jan 27, 2017
Genre: Electric Indie PopMartinez is a duo, but only the female member sings. Right off the bat I...
Video Jan 24, 2017


Kyle Andrews - “Escape” Review Jan 24, 2017
Elephant Lady 2016Genre: Alt/Indie, Songwriter, PopEscape isn’t just the perfect name for this album...
WRFL Top 30 Chart 1/16-1/22/17 Jan 23, 2017
Johnny Conqueroo - Washed UpIndicator Indicator - Edie/AbelJim James - Eternally EvenThe Griswolds -...

WRFL's Top 30 Charts
January 23rd - 29th, 2017
 
  1. Foxygen - Hang
  2. Priests - Nothing Feels Natural
  3. Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
  4. Jim James - Eternally Even
  5. Parekh & Singh - Ocean
  6. STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
  7. Gallant - Ology
  8. La Femme - Mystere
  9. Sam Roberts Band - Terraform
  10. Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
  11. Brandon Can't Dance - Graveyard of Good Times
  12. Crystal Fighters - Everything Is My Family
  13. MadeInTYO - Thank You, Mr. Tokyo
  14. American Football - American Football (LP2)
  15. American Monoxide - Web Content
  16. Indicator Indicator - Edie/Abel
  17. Joan As Police Woman & Benjamin Lazar Davis - Let It Be You
  18. Pavo Pavo - Young Narrator in the Breakers
  19. Nouvelle Vague - I Could Be Happy
  20. Jones - New Skin
  21. Thigh Master - Early Times
  22. Elephant Stone - Ship of Fools
  23. Jagwar Ma - Every Now and Then
  24. The Radio Dept. - Running Out Of Love
  25. The Pack A.D. - Positive Thinking
  26. Goat - Requiem
  27. Crushed Out - Alien Ocean
  28. The Griswolds - High Times for Low Lives
  29. Latimer House - Hey!
  30. Bon Iver - 22, A Million

© WRFL, Radio Free Lexington 2016