WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

Listen Live
WRFL + You!


WRFL LIVE: Stuart Wicke Band from WRFL Lexington

Helado Negro from WRFL Lexington

CALL THE ON-AIR ROOM
859-257-9735
The WRFL Music Blog

Letters to Cleo - Back to Nebraska EP Review Jan 20, 2017
Dot Rat, 2016Genre: Power-pop/indie rockIf you’re under 30, chances are your familiarity with ‘90s...
Around Town: Afroman Jan 19, 2017
Fri, January 20, 2017Doors: 9:00 pm / Show: 10:00 pmCosmic Charlie’sLexington, KY Afroman, is...
WRFL Weekly Charts 1/9-1/18/17 Jan 18, 2017
Empire of the Sun - Two VinesJenny Hval - Blood BitchJohnny Conqueroo - Washed UpTUNS - TUNSBon Iver...
Charles Bradley - Changes Review Jan 18, 2017
Daptone 2016Genre: Soul/Funk/Roots R&B“Changes” is a very good old style soul album...
WRFL Weekly Charts 1/2-1/9/2017 Jan 11, 2017
Empire of the Sun - Two VinesJohnny Conqueroo - Washed UpSTRFKR - Being No One, Going NowhereLa...
Tuns - Self Titled Review Jan 11, 2017
A fun, quirky and an even surprisingly rock-heavy debut from our friends to the North. Tuns seeks to...
WRFL Weekly Chart Playlist (12/19-12/26/16) Dec 29, 2016


WRFL Weekly Chart Playlist (12/19-12/26/16)

Miynt “EP no. 1″ Review Dec 29, 2016
Overall, this album is pretty stellar. Mint uses a very unique style of vocal effects over top of...
WRFL Weekly Charts 12/19-12/26/16 Dec 27, 2016
Cosmonauts - A - OK!STRFKR - Being No One, Going NowhereEmpire of the Sun - Two VinesThe Radio Dept....

WRFL's Top 30 Charts
January 9th - 15th, 2017
 
  1. Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
  2. Jenny Hval - Blood Bitch
  3. Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
  4. TUNS - TUNS
  5. Bon Iver - 22, A Million
  6. Cosmonauts - A - OK!
  7. Wilco - Schmilco
  8. Elephant Stone - Ship of Fools
  9. STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
  10. The Radio Dept. - Running Out Of Love
  11. La Femme - Mystere
  12. Say Yes! A Tribute To Elliott Smith - V/A
  13. Drugdealer - The End of Comedy
  14. Joan As Police Woman & Benjamin Lazar Davis - Let It Be You
  15. Alex G - DSU
  16. MNDSGN - Body Wash
  17. Warehouse - super low
  18. Alsarah & The Nubatones - Manara
  19. Beats Antique - Shadowbox
  20. Muuy Biien - Age Of Uncertainty
  21. Jones - New Skin
  22. Crushed Out - Alien Ocean
  23. Moby & The Void Pacific Choir - These Systems Are Failing
  24. Crying - Beyond the Fleeting Gales
  25. V/A - White Power is for Dummies
  26. Crystal Fighters - Everything Is My Family
  27. Tad - Salt Lick
  28. Hooton Tennis Club - Big Box Of Chocolate
  29. Honeyblood - Babes Never Die
  30. Shana Falana - Here Comes the Wave

© WRFL, Radio Free Lexington 2016