WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

WRFL Weekly Chart Playlist (12/19-12/26/16) Dec 29, 2016
Miynt “EP no. 1″ Review Dec 29, 2016
Overall, this album is pretty stellar. Mint uses a very unique style of vocal effects over top of...
WRFL Weekly Charts 12/19-12/26/16 Dec 27, 2016
Cosmonauts - A - OK!STRFKR - Being No One, Going NowhereEmpire of the Sun - Two VinesThe Radio Dept....
WRFL Weekly Charts 12/12-12/18/16 Dec 24, 2016
Bon Iver - 22, A MillionHow To Dress Well - CareCosmonauts - A - OK!V/A - White Power is for...
Video Dec 23, 2016
Forth Wanderers “Slop” Review Dec 23, 2016
New Jersey quintet, Forth Wanderers, release an EP perfect for transitioning from fall to winter....
Adam Strangler “Ideas of Order” Review Dec 16, 2016
Montreal based band Adam Strangler goes with a reverb heavy psych sound that stretches itself too...
Around Town Concert & Event Calendar Dec 14, 2016
Dream The Electric Sleep will be performing Friday 12/16 at the Burl in Lexington, KY. The show...
Moby & The Void Pacific Choir “These Systems Are Failing” Review Dec 14, 2016
This is Moby’s first album as Moby & the void pacific choir. This album incorporates 80′s synth...
December 5th - 11th, 2016
- Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
- STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
- Danny Brown - Atrocity Exhibition
- Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
- V/A - White Power is for Dummies
- Toy - Clear Shot
- Machinedrum - Human Energy
- Goat - Requiem
- Jagwar Ma - Every Now and Then
- Honeyblood - Babes Never Die
- NGHTCRWLRS - Raging Hot
- MNDSGN - Body Wash
- Martyrs - The Great Disturbance
- American Monoxide - Web Content
- Crystal Fighters - Everything Is My Family
- Moby & The Void Pacific Choir - These Systems Are Failing
- Muuy Biien - Age Of Uncertainty
- EZTV - High In Place
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Skeleton Tree
- Elephant Stone - Ship of Fools
- Baseball Gregg - Vacation
- Warehouse - super low
- Hooton Tennis Club - Big Box Of Chocolate
- How To Dress Well - Care
- John K Samson - Winter Wheat
- Shovels & Rope - Little Seeds
- Slothrust - Everyone Else
- Klangstof - Close Eyes To Exit
- Tad - Salt Lick
- Christan Loffler - Mare
