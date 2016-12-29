WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

Listen Live
WRFL's Top 30 Charts
December 5th - 11th, 2016
 
  1. Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
  2. STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
  3. Danny Brown - Atrocity Exhibition
  4. Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
  5. V/A - White Power is for Dummies
  6. Toy - Clear Shot
  7. Machinedrum - Human Energy
  8. Goat - Requiem
  9. Jagwar Ma - Every Now and Then
  10. Honeyblood - Babes Never Die
  11. NGHTCRWLRS - Raging Hot
  12. MNDSGN - Body Wash
  13. Martyrs - The Great Disturbance
  14. American Monoxide - Web Content
  15. Crystal Fighters - Everything Is My Family
  16. Moby & The Void Pacific Choir - These Systems Are Failing
  17. Muuy Biien - Age Of Uncertainty
  18. EZTV - High In Place
  19. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Skeleton Tree
  20. Elephant Stone - Ship of Fools
  21. Baseball Gregg - Vacation
  22. Warehouse - super low
  23. Hooton Tennis Club - Big Box Of Chocolate
  24. How To Dress Well - Care
  25. John K Samson - Winter Wheat
  26. Shovels & Rope - Little Seeds
  27. Slothrust - Everyone Else
  28. Klangstof - Close Eyes To Exit
  29. Tad - Salt Lick
  30. Christan Loffler - Mare

