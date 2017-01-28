WRFL ANNOUNCEMENTS

The WRFL Music Blog
The Hidden Cameras - “Home on Native Land” Review Jan 28, 2017
Outside Music 2016Genre: indie rock/indie folkMy first experience with Canadian band was their...
Martinez - “So Far...” EP Review Jan 27, 2017
Genre: Electric Indie PopMartinez is a duo, but only the female member sings. Right off the bat I...
Kyle Andrews - “Escape” Review Jan 24, 2017
Elephant Lady 2016Genre: Alt/Indie, Songwriter, PopEscape isn’t just the perfect name for this album...
WRFL Top 30 Chart 1/16-1/22/17 Jan 23, 2017
Letters to Cleo - Back to Nebraska EP Review Jan 20, 2017
Dot Rat, 2016Genre: Power-pop/indie rockIf you’re under 30, chances are your familiarity with ‘90s...
Around Town: Afroman Jan 19, 2017
Fri, January 20, 2017Doors: 9:00 pm / Show: 10:00 pmCosmic Charlie’sLexington, KY Afroman, is...
WRFL Weekly Charts 1/9-1/18/17 Jan 18, 2017
Charles Bradley - Changes Review Jan 18, 2017
Daptone 2016Genre: Soul/Funk/Roots R&B“Changes” is a very good old style soul album...
January 16th - 22nd, 2017
- Johnny Conqueroo - Washed Up
- Indicator Indicator - Edie/Abel
- Jim James - Eternally Even
- The Griswolds - High Times for Low Lives
- Bon Iver - 22, A Million
- Jones - New Skin
- Nouvelle Vague - I Could Be Happy
- Insects vs. Robots - TheyllKillYaa
- Jagwar Ma - Every Now and Then
- STRFKR - Being No One, Going Nowhere
- MNDSGN - Body Wash
- Exotic Adrian Street & The Pile Drivers - Shake, Wrestle, & Roll
- American Monoxide - Web Content
- Empire of the Sun - Two Vines
- Jenny Hval - Blood Bitch
- Hooton Tennis Club - Big Box Of Chocolate
- Enemies - Valuables
- Slow Hollows - Romantic
- Cosmonauts - A - OK!
- Latimer House - Hey!
- Christan Loffler - Mare
- The Wedding Present - Going, Going...
- The Radio Dept. - Running Out Of Love
- Shana Falana - Here Comes the Wave
- TUNS - TUNS
- Nicole Dollanganger - Observatory Mansions
- Crushed Out - Alien Ocean
- Baseball Gregg - Vacation
- Elephant Stone - Ship of Fools
- Schwartz-Fox Blues Crusade - Sunday Morning Revival
